A 17-year-old boy and a man have been charged with murder after a man's body was found at a property in Huddersfield at the weekend.

The body of Paul Early, 53, was found at a property on Bradford Road, Fartown, on Sunday at about 16:35 BST.

Sanchez Francis, 22, of Birkby, and the 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, have been charged with murder.

The two males are due at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The pair have also been charged with a separate count of robbery which took place on the same day, police added.

