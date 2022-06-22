A goat from a north Wales' town's famous population has died after an alleged dog attack.

North Wales Police and the RSPCA said they were investigating after the reported attack in the grounds of the Blind Veterans Centre in Llandudno, Conwy.

The goat had a number of injuries, including open wounds, and was put down.

The RSPCA said anyone with information about two dogs allegedly attacking the goat should contact the police.