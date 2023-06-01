England cricket team delayed by Just Stop Oil road block
At a glance
England's men's cricket team were held up in central London by climate protesters
Just Stop Oil blocked the road in Kensington Gore
The players were on their way to Lord's for the first Test match of the summer
The road block did not cause significant delays
- Published
The Test match summer got off to a frustrating start for England's cricketers when the team bus was held up on its way to Lord's by Just Stop Oil activists.
The protest briefly blocked the team bus in Kensington Gore in central London at about 8:30 BST.
It cleared quickly and did not cause any significant delay to the team’s journey.
Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow posted a photo on Instagram showing Just Stop Oil protesters and police in the road in front of the team bus.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Bairstow’s caption read: “If we’re a bit late it’s not our fault.”
The campaign group said that about 50 protesters had taken to the roads around Hyde Park and Battersea Park.
One protester taking action was Alice Tulissio, a 21-year-old student from Falmouth, who said: “I am marching with Just Stop Oil today because I want a future."
She added: "We are heading towards climate catastrophe and the UK government is knowingly speeding this up by licensing over 100 new oil, gas and coal projects. This will ultimately be a death sentence to us all.
“I understand it’s frustrating to those on the road who are disrupted by marches, but it has gotten to the point where this is the only way the government will listen to us."
Just Stop Oil says further marches are expected later on Thursday. The group has been protesting in London's roads six days a week since 24 April.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk, external
Related Topics
More on cricket
- Published55 minutes ago