England cricket team delayed by Just Stop Oil road block

just stop oil marchers block cricket coachJust Stop Oil

Protesters briefly blocked the road the team bus was on

At a glance

  • England's men's cricket team were held up in central London by climate protesters

  • Just Stop Oil blocked the road in Kensington Gore

  • The players were on their way to Lord's for the first Test match of the summer

  • The road block did not cause significant delays

The Test match summer got off to a frustrating start for England's cricketers when the team bus was held up on its way to Lord's by Just Stop Oil activists.

The protest briefly blocked the team bus in Kensington Gore in central London at about 8:30 BST.

It cleared quickly and did not cause any significant delay to the team’s journey.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow posted a photo on Instagram showing Just Stop Oil protesters and police in the road in front of the team bus.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Just Stop Oil

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Bairstow’s caption read: “If we’re a bit late it’s not our fault.”

The campaign group said that about 50 protesters had taken to the roads around Hyde Park and Battersea Park.

One protester taking action was Alice Tulissio, a 21-year-old student from Falmouth, who said: “I am marching with Just Stop Oil today because I want a future."

Just Stop Oil

Protesters have been taking to the roads six days a week since 24 April

She added: "We are heading towards climate catastrophe and the UK government is knowingly speeding this up by licensing over 100 new oil, gas and coal projects. This will ultimately be a death sentence to us all.

“I understand it’s frustrating to those on the road who are disrupted by marches, but it has gotten to the point where this is the only way the government will listen to us."

Just Stop Oil says further marches are expected later on Thursday. The group has been protesting in London's roads six days a week since 24 April.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on cricket