Plans to close a bridge for 13 weeks to remove controversial concrete infill have renewed anger among residents, businesses and a heritage group.

Roads body National Highways (NH) poured hundreds of tonnes of concrete under Great Musgrave Bridge, Cumbria, in July 2021 but was ordered to remove it.

Musgrave Parish Council said the closure was "unacceptable" and was decided without consultation.

NH, which said it was needed to protect the workforce, has been approached for comment.