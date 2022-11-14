A﻿ commemorative blue plaque has been installed at the home of a Scottish crime and mystery writer.

Josephine Tey, whose real name was Elizabeth MacKintosh, was the daughter of a fruiterer from Inverness. She lived from 1896 to 1952.

She wrote eight crime novels, including A Shilling for Candles - upon which filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock based his 1937 film Young and Innocent.

Writer Jennifer Morag Henderson, who wrote a biography of Josephine Tey in 2015 led a campaign for the blue plaque.

T﻿he tribute has been installed in Castle Street in Inverness city centre at the site of Tey's family shop and business.

The building, one of the oldest in Inverness, has been redeveloped by Highland Housing Association.

Inverness City Heritage Trust supported Henderson's campaign.

H﻿enderson said: "It's fantastic to see the blue plaque in place. It looks really good."