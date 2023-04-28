Funeral held of triple death crash victim
Hundreds of people have gathered in Newport for the funeral of Eve Smith, one of three people who died in a crash after the car they were in went missing.
Eve, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in St Mellons, Cardiff, along with Rafel Jeanne, 24 and Darcy Ross, 21 in March.
Friends and family wore black and a touch of baby pink in tribute to Eve, at St Woolos Cathedral this afternoon.
A horse-drawn carriage led the procession of funeral cars, a minibus of attendees and a fleet of motorbikes.
Many gathered outside the Cathedral to listen to the service, which was broadcast on speakers for those who couldn't get a seat in the venue.
Hundreds of people also attended the funeral of Rafel Jeanne which took place in Cardiff earlier this month, while Darcy's funeral took place a fortnight ago in Newport.
The three victims of the crash were in a car which veered off a slip road of the A48 and ended up in a wooded area in the early hours of Saturday 4 March.
The vehicle was found nearly two days after the crash on Monday 6 March, around 30 hours after the first missing person report was made to police.
Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32 were also passengers and became injured in the crash.
Both were taken to hospital and Shane is now said to have left hospital.
The police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Gwent Police and South Wales Police's response to those missing person reports, and the communication between the two forces.
Inquests into the deaths of the three victims opened last month but provisional causes of deaths are yet to be established.