Hundreds of people have gathered in Newport for the funeral of Eve Smith, one of three people who died in a crash after the car they were in went missing.

Eve, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in St Mellons, Cardiff, along with Rafel Jeanne, 24 and Darcy Ross, 21 in March.

Friends and family wore black and a touch of baby pink in tribute to Eve, at St Woolos Cathedral this afternoon.

A horse-drawn carriage led the procession of funeral cars, a minibus of attendees and a fleet of motorbikes.