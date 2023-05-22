Firefighters tackle roof fire

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a farm on Top Road in Hasketon

Significant damage has been caused to a cottage after a fire started in the roof.

It broke out just after midnight at a farm in Hasketon near Woodbridge in Suffolk.

Firefighters were at the scene, on Top Road, for about six hours.

An investigation into the cause will take place. No-one was hurt during the fire.

