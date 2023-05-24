Thousands of city's homes fail to meet standards
Thousands of social homes in Birmingham fail to meet government standards
It means thousands of council tenants in the city could be at risk of serious harm
Delays to asbestos checks, electrical safety inspections and fire risk assessments are highlighted
The city council has apologised and said it was working to improve services
Thousands of social homes in Birmingham do not meet government standards, a report has found.
About 23,000 homes had serious health and safety issues including overdue asbestos checks as well as fire and electrical risks, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) review found., external
The city council has breached consumer standards, it said.
The city council said it was "very sorry" about the failures and it was "acting quickly" to improve services.
The RSH concluded that "thousands of council tenants were at potential risk of serious harm" as a result of the council's failures.
Key findings included:
17,000 overdue asbestos surveys
15,500 electrical safety inspections were late
More than 1,000 fire risk assessments, mainly affecting low-rise housing blocks had not been completed
More than 1,000 responses to complaints from tenants were overdue
The council "failed to treat tenants with fairness and respect"
39% of council properties did not comply with the the government's Decent Homes Standard (DHS), external
"Birmingham City Council has failed thousands of tenants and it needs to act now to put things right," said Kate Dodsworth, director of consumer regulation at RSH.
"It is unacceptable that so many of its tenants are living in non-decent homes, and that thousands of health and safety surveys haven't been completed."
In March, an investigation by BBC Radio WM found 428 council tenants in Birmingham were waiting for emergency repairs.
A backlog of 10,000 repairs across Birmingham's 60,000 council properties was uncovered with tenants describing the impact of the "squalor" on their mental health.
The council quickly apologised following the RSH findings and said it was "determined to address these issues quickly and have already developed a robust action plan to monitor and track improvements in an efficient way".
"We are very sorry that the council has failed to deliver the quality of service that tenants expect within their home and we understand that the statement issued by the Regulator of Social Housing may have made some tenants feel distressed or worried," chief executive, Deborah Cadman, and strategic director for city housing, Paul Langford, said in a joint statement.
"We want to reassure all our tenants that acting quickly to improve the quality of service in these areas is our top priority.
"As part of our response to this challenge, in recent months we have put in place a new senior leadership team with the City Housing Directorate."
It is the latest in a string of damning reports surrounding Birmingham City Council in recent weeks.
A leaked report uncovered a "dysfunctional climate" at the top of the local authority as well as "levels of misogyny".
That sparked a leadership contest which saw previous council leader Ian Ward step down to be replaced on Tuesday by John Cotton.
Also on Tuesday, the city's Children's Trust was warned it could face legal challenges from families over the level of respite support for their disabled children.
The trust, which in April was rated rated as "good" after years of failings, said it was conducting ongoing reviews into its service.