In March, an investigation by BBC Radio WM found 428 council tenants in Birmingham were waiting for emergency repairs.

A backlog of 10,000 repairs across Birmingham's 60,000 council properties was uncovered with tenants describing the impact of the "squalor" on their mental health.

The council quickly apologised following the RSH findings and said it was "determined to address these issues quickly and have already developed a robust action plan to monitor and track improvements in an efficient way".

"We are very sorry that the council has failed to deliver the quality of service that tenants expect within their home and we understand that the statement issued by the Regulator of Social Housing may have made some tenants feel distressed or worried," chief executive, Deborah Cadman, and strategic director for city housing, Paul Langford, said in a joint statement.

"We want to reassure all our tenants that acting quickly to improve the quality of service in these areas is our top priority.

"As part of our response to this challenge, in recent months we have put in place a new senior leadership team with the City Housing Directorate."