Firefighter to run London Marathon for stroke awareness
- Published
A 22-year-old firefighter from Suffolk is running the London Marathon in support of the Stroke Association.
Archie Buck works full-time at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.
Three of his closest family members have suffered strokes and he wants to raise money and awareness for the cause.
His father John Buck, a musician, has written and recorded a song with his son - called Keep Running - to motivate him during the run.
Mr Buck chose to support the Stroke Association saying the organisation was "close to [his] heart".
He lost both his great-grandmother and great-aunt to strokes in 2017.
In the same year, his stepmother survived a rare form of stroke caused by an undiagnosed carotid artery dissection, when she was 41.
Mr Buck said running the London Marathon had always been on his bucket list and thinking about his relatives who suffered strokes would push him through to the finish line.
