Community arts venue to reopen in former pub
At a glance
LTB Showrooms will reopen to the public from Saturday
Coventry City Council has offered a free use lease at the former Littern Tree pub until November
The building, originally a showroom for Rover cars, will eventually be demolished
More than 15,000 people have visited LTB since opening in 2021
- Published
A community arts space is set to reopen after a council offered a free use lease.
LTB Showrooms (LTB) had occupied rooms over the Litten Tree in Coventry since 2021, but had to vacate when the pub closed in February.
Coventry City Council stepped in to help allowing the space to be used until November, said Alan Denyer, who runs the venue.
The group is funded by volunteers and supports the arts with free exhibition space.
More than 15,000 people have visited LTB since opening, with about 700 artists and musicians helped, Mr Denyer said.
"We’ve also now been able to include the ex-pub ground floor space too - which is really exciting as it gives us some great new exhibition areas, with disabled access.
"We’ll also be able to add to the exciting programme of culture events we’ve delivered here since August 2021."
The building, along with others in the area, will eventually be demolished to make way for the City Centre South development.
It was originally constructed in 1910 as a showrooms for Rover Cars.
The venue is set to reopen to the public on Saturday.