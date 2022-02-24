Hedgehogs in Guernsey are struggling to survive because mild winter conditions mean they struggle to hibernate.

The GSPCA said the animals need temperatures lower than 5C (41F) before they can go into hibernation.

Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager, said: “As Guernsey experiences such mild winters hedgehogs don’t really hibernate like they do in other parts of the UK and the world.”

He said it meant they had to find food all through the winter which can be difficult in conditions such as the recent storms.