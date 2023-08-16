Saudi scrutiny can only be a good thing - Shearer
At a glance
Alan Shearer says Saudi Arabia's involvement in sport will lead to more scrutiny
He said it "can only be a good thing" that people were asking questions
His foundation has accepted a donation from Saudi-backed LIV golf league
He said the answer to any offer of funds was "always a yes"
Former Newcastle United and England footballer Alan Shearer has said the more Saudi Arabia is involved in sport, the more the regime will be scrutinised.
More people were asking questions "and that can only be a good thing", he said.
Shearer was responding to questions about concerns over his charity accepting a donation from the Saudi-backed LIV golf league.
He said that during a cost of living crisis, the answer to any offer of funds was "always a yes".
The Match of the Day pundit's charity, the Alan Shearer Foundation, provides respite, residential care and activities for people with complex disabilities.
It has accepted a donation of $25,000 (£19,600) from LIV and fundraising will also take place throughout its Asian Tour event at Close House near Newcastle.
'Raise money somehow'
The foundation's facilities are provided for free but this means funds have to be raised to cover running costs, Shearer said.
"So, whenever anyone asks if they can be involved with it, then it's always a yes because times are tough nowadays," he said.
"We still have the raise the money somehow."
However, Shearer said he understood concerns about where the money was coming from.
"I think it's important that we talk about that and ask questions about that," he said.
"It's such a big part of sport now that we have to accept that LIV and the Saudis are in.
"But I think, because of their involvement now, then more people are asking the questions and that can only be a good thing.
"The more questions that people have to answer then the better it can be."
A Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of Shearer's former club, Newcastle United, in 2021 caused controversy because of the country's poor human rights record.
Amnesty International called for the deal to be re-examined by the Premier League earlier this year.
On Wednesday, the organisation's chief executive, Sacha Deshmukh, criticised the decision to hold two Saudi international matches at St James' Park, calling it another example of "how sportswashing works".
