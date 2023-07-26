Subway tunnels transformed with community artwork
Four tunnels in a Devon town have had their walls brightened with colourful artwork.
A project to transform the tunnels in Newton Abbot- dubbed The Tunnels of Love - has engaged with local schools, community groups and artists.
Local Artist Kate Green has led the project, transforming the tunnels with murals in the themes of water, air, earth and fire.
It was managed by Newton Abbot Community Interest Company and funded by Arts Council England and Teignbridge District Council.
Ms Green said: "The idea was to involve the community, and to create something that was uplifting when you walk through, that made you feel good, and also something to engage you."
Ms Green said the artwork was "made" by the local community, and "belonged" to them.
She added: "The local community will see artworks made by someone they know, rather than by anonymous artists."
Emily Farrell, from Newton Abbot CIC, said: "I think it looks absolutely fantastic, I've got some personal involvement in it - my dog is featured on one of the tunnels, my daughter wrote a poem that's in another tunnel, so everybody, people of all ages, really got involved, and I just think it looks brilliant."
Ms Farrell said she hoped people would feel "more safe" when walking through the subways.
