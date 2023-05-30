Titanic exhibition to show off local links at museum
A series of rare artefacts from the Titanic will go on display in a Cumbria museum.
The Titanic Honour and Glory exhibition will open at Whitehaven's Beacon Museum on 17 June.
More than 1,500 people died when the ship sank after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic on 15 April 1912.
Cumberland Council said it will tell the story of local connections to the fateful vessel.
Anne Quilter, the council's portfolio holder for vibrant and healthy places, said: "It’s a tragic, yet fascinating, story and our visitors will experience an unrivalled collection of genuine and rare artefacts.
“The exhibition will also include a moving display about local connections to the ill-fated ship".
The exhibition will run until 17 September.