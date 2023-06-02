Police are asking for people's help to find a family's pet dog that was stolen during a break-in at an Essex home.

Pearl, a lilac and tan-coloured French bulldog, was reported missing from an address near Winston Way, Halstead, at about 08:20 BST on 24 May.

Two people who were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary have been released on bail.

Essex Police has urged people who may have information about the theft, or who have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area around the time of the burglary, to come forward.