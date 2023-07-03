The council said it would have fewer resources in the future and would have to reprioritise where it spends taxpayers' money.

However Ms Gill said the government should intervene at this "very difficult time" to limit the impact on city services.

"What we don't want to see is just statutory services being delivered," she said. "We need to make sure the council can deliver all of its services."

The council said it cannot pay the sum from existing resources and was in discussion with the government as well as external auditors.

There has been speculation it could face a Section 114 notice, as has been seen in other councils like Woking Borough, which bans all non-essential spending.

The DLUHC said such a decision would be made by the council, which has not confirmed this.