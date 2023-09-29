Amazon centre 'expected to close in February'
At a glance
An Amazon centre in Rugeley is expected to close in February, councillors have been told
The company said a new £500m facility in Sutton Coldfield would create 400 new jobs for the region
The closure would be done on a phased basis, according to Cannock Chase District Council
- Published
An Amazon centre in Staffordshire is expected to close in February, councillors have been told.
The site, from which goods are sent to consumers, is relocating from Rugeley to a new £500m operation in Sutton Coldfield 20 miles away; a move that will create 400 jobs, according to the retail giant.
All employees at the Rugeley site on Power Station Road are said to have been offered roles at the new centre or at other Amazon facilities.
There would be "a gradual ramping down of operations in the next months" in Rugeley, Cannock Chase District Council said.
The site is the largest employer in the area, with about 1,000 staff.
Concerns have been raised that some workers who live locally will be unable to travel to the new base. The council said it was working to support residents affected by Amazon's relocation.
'Impact on workforce'
The authority's head of economic development and planning, Dean Piper, told a meeting he expected to receive further information from the company in four to five weeks’ time "in terms of what the impact on the local workforce will be and the number that will relocate to the new facility".
He said: "We have asked Amazon the question whether transport will be provided for people in the Rugeley area to the new site."
The council said it was working with organisations such as Cannock College, the National Careers Service and the Department of Work and Pensions to support affected staff.
Mr Piper stated: "We will be looking to put a programme of activities in place to support affected workers that will involve a jobs fair, career advice and retraining opportunities available."