Pedestrian, 86, killed in village bus crash
- Published
An elderly pedestrian was killed after being struck by a bus in a village in Surrey.
It happened on Park Lane in Merrow, near Guildford, at 22:13 BST on Sunday.
Emergency services attended but the victim, an 86-year-old man, died at the scene.
Officers from Surrey Police said they want to trace his movements prior to the crash.
Police say the bus driver remained at the scene and was assisting with their inquiries.
The victim was described as wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the side, a navy jacket and had black backpack with a red front.
He was also using a walking stick.
Officers want to speak to any local residents who might have captured the victim on CCTV or doorbell cameras.
