More than 100 golden retrievers brought “complete doggy mayhem” to a Sussex lido in what is thought to be the biggest dog swim event in the UK.

On Saturday, "Dogtember" began at Saltdean Lido in Brighton - a series of swim sessions for both dogs and people over four weekends.

One organiser said about 8,000 dogs and people would take part in the 40 sessions.

The event helps fundraise for the 1930s Art Deco venue, which reopened to the public in June.