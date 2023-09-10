'Mayhem' as more than 100 dogs take over lido
More than 100 golden retrievers brought “complete doggy mayhem” to a Sussex lido in what is thought to be the biggest dog swim event in the UK.
On Saturday, "Dogtember" began at Saltdean Lido in Brighton - a series of swim sessions for both dogs and people over four weekends.
One organiser said about 8,000 dogs and people would take part in the 40 sessions.
The event helps fundraise for the 1930s Art Deco venue, which reopened to the public in June.
The "Gold Rush" session on Saturday morning saw 150 golden retrievers and their owners cool off from hot weather at the lido.
'Completely bonkers'
Deryck Chester, one of the directors of Saltdean Lido Community Interest Company (CIC), said the event attracted dogs and owners from all over the UK.
“It’s completely bonkers but we have probably about 8,000 dogs and humans coming for these four weekends of the Dogtember event.
“It’s complete doggy mayhem. The great thing about this event is everyone’s smiling.
"You do get a bit wet but it’s just a bit of fun," he added.
Mr Chester said the dog-swimming events were fundraisers that contribute to the restoration and sustainability of the lido and subsidise swims for humans throughout the season.
It is thought this year will generate about £60,000, and it is estimated some £250,000 has been raised since the events began in 2017.
Dogtember will continue until 1 October.
Saltdean Lido was built between 1937 and 1938, but the Art Deco structure became derelict after being used as a water tank by the National Fire Service during World War Two.
Restored by Brighton Council and reopened in 1964, its survival was threatened again in 2010, when the then-leaseholder wanted to redevelop the site.
It was saved by a community campaign, leading to the founding of the Saltdean Lido CIC.
