A hot air balloon made famous by the BBC could fly at a town's revamped balloon festival, if restoration work goes to plan.

The orange and red globe was seen on BBC One's idents for five years until 2002.

Its original pilot, Mark Lockwood, has re-inflated it and hopes to fly it again at the Northampton Balloon Festival later this year.

"For me it's a great throwback... it's iconic in its own way," he said.