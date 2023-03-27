Man dies after car crashes into tree

B4082, PinvinGoogle

The car hit a tree on the B4082 in Pinvin, Worcestershire, the ambulance service said

A man has died and a second was seriously injured when their car hit a tree in Worcestershire.

Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance were called at about 15:00 BST on Sunday to the B4082 in Pinvin, near Evesham.

One man suffered critical injuries and died at the scene, the ambulance service said.

The second man was treated for serious injuries before he was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links