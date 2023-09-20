A campaign to make the blue badge parking sign more inclusive is being backed by Cheltenham Borough Council and the town's business community.

Sam Vestey, 21, who lives in Bishop’s Cleeve, believes the wheelchair icon featured on the badges and disabled parking bays is outdated.

He has launched an alternative logo that shows two able-bodied people with a third person in a wheelchair and the wording, “Some disabilities are visible. Some are not. Take care of each other”.

About 1,000 A5 window stickers are being printed and those championing the campaign will encourage businesses and organisations to display them.