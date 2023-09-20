Man's disability campaign hits the high street
At a glance
A man with a chromosomal condition who is trying to make blue badges for accessible parking more inclusive, has launched a new design
With the backing of Cheltenham Borough Council and the town's business community he has printed 1,000 new window stickers
Those championing the campaign will encourage businesses and organisations to display them
A campaign to make the blue badge parking sign more inclusive is being backed by Cheltenham Borough Council and the town's business community.
Sam Vestey, 21, who lives in Bishop’s Cleeve, believes the wheelchair icon featured on the badges and disabled parking bays is outdated.
He has launched an alternative logo that shows two able-bodied people with a third person in a wheelchair and the wording, “Some disabilities are visible. Some are not. Take care of each other”.
About 1,000 A5 window stickers are being printed and those championing the campaign will encourage businesses and organisations to display them.
Mr Vestey has a chromosomal condition called DiGeorge syndrome and survived a pineoblastoma brain tumour as a child.
He said he is often challenged by people over what his disability is.
"I wanted to launch this campaign to create awareness of non-visible disabilities," he said.
"For example, people with ADHD are disabled, but it can't be seen," added Mr Vestey.
His dad, Rob Vestey, said: "When Sam was younger, he didn't look as physically disabled as he does now.
"He used to get very strange looks.
"People shouldn't have to defend themselves all the time when someone has already given them a disabled badge.
"That has always really annoyed Sam."
Cheltenham Borough Council, Cheltenham BID, Cheltenham Chamber of Commerce and Visit Cheltenham are joining forces with Mr Vestey to make the town more accessible for people with disabilities.
Chief executive of Cheltenham BID, Heath Gunter, said: "We are proud to support Sam’s campaign.
"We believe that everyone should be able to access our town centre, regardless of their disability.
"The current logo does not represent the diversity of disabilities, and we are committed to working with Sam to change that."
The window stickers also include a QR code to access a new page on the Visit Cheltenham website which will focus on accessibility.
Mr Vestey is also being backed by National Star, a Gloucestershire-based charity which supports young people with complex disabilities and learning difficulties.
He said that seeing the new logo being adopted in Cheltenham has only spurred him on to take his campaign to a national level.