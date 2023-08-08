A new consultation web page has been launched for people to comment on proposed changes to public highways in Guernsey.

The proposals could include changes to parking, road layouts, public transport, road safety improvements or fee changes.

Previously, the only way to view the information about the changes had been by reading the site notice at the location of the proposed works or through a notice which gets published in La Gazette.

Phil Ogier, manager of roads and traffic management, said the new webpage , externalwas a "simple step" to "improve transparency".