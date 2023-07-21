A man has been charged with carrying out a bomb hoax in Margate.

Kent Police was called to a property in Sweyn Road at about 09:00 BST on Wednesday following a report of a man making threats to cause damage to the property.

A cordon was established and 16 households were evacuated as a precaution.

A 61-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with communicating a bomb hoax, police said.