Spectacular aerial display wows Belfast audience
More than 10,000 people celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Belfast International Arts Festival over the weekend with a dazzling aerial display at Belfast's Titanic Quarter.
The free outdoor event, called Cristal Palace, saw performances from an orchestra and acrobats perched on a giant chandelier, which was suspended from a crane.
Cristal Palace was the opening event for this year's Belfast International Arts Festival, which kicks off properly in October.