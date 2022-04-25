Spectacular aerial display wows Belfast audience

    Families gathered to watch the event in the Titanic Paddocks, next to the slipways.

More than 10,000 people celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Belfast International Arts Festival over the weekend with a dazzling aerial display at Belfast's Titanic Quarter.

The free outdoor event, called Cristal Palace, saw performances from an orchestra and acrobats perched on a giant chandelier, which was suspended from a crane.

Cristal Palace was the opening event for this year's Belfast International Arts Festival, which kicks off properly in October.