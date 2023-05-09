Arrest is concerning for democracy, protester says
Ben Clinton, a member of the anti-monarchy group Republic, was arrested in London ahead of Coronation celebrations on Saturday
He thinks the arrest is "concerning for democracy"
The Met Police have expressed "regret" and said no charges will be brought
A protester has said his arrest at the King's Coronation was "very concerning for democracy in this country".
Ben Clinton, from Peasmarsh, East Sussex, was arrested by the Met Police with five fellow members of the anti-monarchy group Republic.
Mr Clinton said they were held for between 16-17 hours before being released.
The force has expressed "regret" over the arrests and said no further action would be taken against them.
On Saturday morning, Republic were unloading placards from their van to bring to fellow protesters in Trafalgar Square.
Following a search of the vehicle, the group were informed they would be arrested.
Police told the group they were arrested under Section 3 of the Public Order Act after locating some luggage straps that could be used for "locking on".
Mr Clinton said the straps were used to secure placards when transporting them.
"It's all about freedom of speech," Mr Clinton said. "Monarchists can have their view but we can have our views as republicans as well."
Mr Clinton has voiced his concerns about what the arrests signal for democracy.
"I think a country where you have to get consent from high-ranking police officers, from the government, to even protest and express your views, is a massive example of backsliding in our democracy," he said.
In a statement, the Met Police said those arrested stated the items would be used to secure their placards.
They also said an investigation had been "unable to prove" intent to use them to lock on and disrupt the event.
