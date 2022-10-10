P﻿ublic feedback is being sought for plans for a Dutch-style care village in the Borders.

The Tweedbank project would replace two more traditional facilities in the area.

A﻿ budget of £22.5m has been set aside for the scheme and a similar development in Hawick.

T﻿wo drop-in sessions are being held in Tweedbank later this month to find out how people in the area feel about the plans.

The proposals first surfaced after a visit to the Hogeweyk dementia village in 2020 to look at new ways of providing services.

I﻿f they go ahead they would see Waverley Care Home and Garden View Intermediate Care Home closed and their services transferred.