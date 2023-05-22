Police have issued an appeal over a crash that left a man with a serious head injury.

The man was riding a black Husqvarna motorcycle when it left the B5035 Wash Green, in Wirksworth, Derbyshire, and crashed into a dry stone wall at about 22:00 BST on 3 May.

The rider was taken to hospital, where he remains, Derbyshire Police added.

The force wants to hear from any potential witnesses and anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external.