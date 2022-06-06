Two teenagers and a 72-year-old woman were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the A96 in the Highlands at the weekend.

The injured 18-year-old men - the driver and front seat passenger - were in a Ford Fiesta car.

The woman was a rear seat passenger in a Fiat Ducato campervan involved in the collision at the A96's junction with the B9092 near Nairn on Saturday night.

All the injured were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where their condition was described as stable.

Two female car passengers, aged 17 and 18, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the campervan, a 72-year-old man, and his front seat passenger were uninjured.

The crash happened at about 23:10.

Police Scotland, external has appealed for information.

Sgt Alasdair MacKay said: "Although the crash took place late at night, I would ask any witnesses, or anyone with information that will assist our ongoing investigation, to contact us."