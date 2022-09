An 11-year-old girl and her father have taken part in an open water swim in memory of her mother.

Keen swimmer Helen Dury, 43, from Bristol, died in February after a brain tumour.

She had been booked to take part in the 6km (3.7 mile) Exmoor Open Water Swim, external at Wimbleball Lake on Sunday, so her husband Simon and daughter Olive joined in the 1km (0.6 mile) event.

Nine hundred swimmers took part in the event, which is in its sixth year, over a range of distances from 1km to 6km.