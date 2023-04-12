An 83-year-old station assistant who has worked on the railways for 61 years has recorded his experiences with the BBC, to teach children about how the transport has changed.

Siggy Cragwell works at Elstree and Borehamwood station in Hertfordshire and is operator Thameslink's oldest employee.

The new series on BBC Teach, called 'Then and Now', has Mr Cragwell answering children's questions about the railways.

"Trains now are completely different," he said, adding they had "lots of new technologies".