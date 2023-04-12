Railway worker, 83, shares memories for BBC series
An 83-year-old station assistant who has worked on the railways for 61 years has recorded his experiences with the BBC, to teach children about how the transport has changed.
Siggy Cragwell works at Elstree and Borehamwood station in Hertfordshire and is operator Thameslink's oldest employee.
The new series on BBC Teach, called 'Then and Now', has Mr Cragwell answering children's questions about the railways.
"Trains now are completely different," he said, adding they had "lots of new technologies".
In the video he talks about using buses and bicycles during his childhood in Barbados, since they did not own cars or have trains.
When asked about the differences between old and new trains, he said: "Most of the trains that we use are powered by electricity.
"In those days we had steam trains, which were very smoky, and when you're travelling, you have your own compartment."
Mr Cragwell has won two lifetime achievement awards and was guest of honour at the National Windrush Monument unveiling at London Waterloo station in 2022, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The station assistant said he had no plans to retire in the near future.
His daily routine involves getting up at 04:00, to work from 06:00 until 11:00.
He then goes to the gym and does Tai Chi to keep him fit for playing cricket, which he still plays at an international level.
Thameslink's customer services director, Jenny Saunders, said: "Siggy is an absolute legend and loved by all of us and his customers.
"It's typical of his generosity that he should want to share some of his lifetime of memories with the next generation."
