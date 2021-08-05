A tiny puppy was found abandoned in a park in Aberdeen, the Scottish SPCA has said.

The animal charity is appealing for information after the tan female Staffordshire bull terrier - aged between six and eight weeks - was found in Victoria Park on Monday evening.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona Mckenzie said the puppy was "very lucky" to be found due to being dehydrated and in poor condition.

“We are now extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother of this puppy and any other puppies in the litter," she said.

“We appreciate that the person who left her may have intended for her to be found, but this is not the correct procedure to follow if you can no longer care for an animal.

“The puppy is now at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres where she is receiving the veterinary care she needs."