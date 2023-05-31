A family were racially abused and attacked by a group armed with weapons while they were enjoying a picnic, police say.

Two people suffered injuries to their head and face in the attack in Doe Bank Park, Pheasey, Walsall, at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.

Four men, aged 38, 39, 55 and 58, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody, the force said.

They also asked people not to circulate a "distressing" video of the attack.

Sharing it could affect the victims and the force's investigation, Ch Supt Phil Dolby said.

Officers were working closely with the family, he added, and said police patrols were continuing in the area to reassure residents.