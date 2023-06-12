A concert featuring Jack Savoretti and Natalie Imbruglia was cancelled part way through due to thunderstorms.

The Forest Live event got under way at about 19:30 BST at Cannock Chase, Staffordshire, on Sunday but organiser Forestry England ruled the weather posed a risk to the audience, staff and performers.

The show was halted three songs into Imbruglia's set, according to attendees' posts on Twitter.

Forestry England said it would not be possible to reschedule the concert.

Imbruglia was the supporting act for Savoretti who had been due to perform at about 21:00 BST.

Forestry England apologised for the cancellation and said people would be refunded via the ticket retailer from which they purchased.

Other Forest Live events were unaffected and would go ahead as planned to raise money to maintain green spaces, a spokesperson added.