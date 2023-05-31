Business owners in a Surrey town have spoken of their relief as one of its main roads reopened after a four-month closure.

West Street in Farnham was shut in January as South East Water installed a £1.3m water main.

Work had been due to end in April but overran for a month because of what the company said were engineering problems.

Traders have reported a sharp drop in footfall, and are now encouraging shoppers to return to the town.