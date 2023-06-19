A formal investigation into why people were advised not to swim in St Aubin's Bay will take place, the Jersey government has confirmed.

Routine tests found higher levels of bacteria in the water at the bay last week, and people were advised people not to swim in the water until guidance was lifted on Saturday.

The investigation will look at what happened at Jersey's sewage treatment works (STW), where routine tests showed a high concentration of bacteria in water from the St Aubin's Bay outflow pipe.

The Regulation team will formally investigate the issue.