Mark Cavendish seeks Scottish double in national championships
At a glance
The British national road championships are being held in Dumfries and Galloway later this month
Mark Cavendish has been confirmed as one of the competitors in the road race at Castle Douglas
His only other victory in the event came in Glasgow nearly a decade ago
Cycling superstar Mark Cavendish will be seeking to complete a special Scottish double later this month.
He has been confirmed as one of the contenders in the road race at the British national championships in Dumfries and Galloway.
The only time he previously won the title was when the event was held in Glasgow in 2013.
However, he will face tough competition from two-time defending champion Ben Swift and other big names including Owain Doull and Ethan Hayter.
The championships are being held in south west Scotland from 23 to 26 June with time trials and circuit races as well as the road race.
All of the defending champions from last year's event in Lincoln are expected to participate.
The competition kicks off with the time trial on a route starting and finishing in Dumfries on 23 June.
The following day sees the circuit race held in Kirkcudbright with the road race - where Cavendish hopes to secure victory - on a challenging loop from Castle Douglas on 26 June.
He is no stranger to success in the south of Scotland having won stages in the Tour of Britain which finished in Dumfries in 2011 and 2012.
