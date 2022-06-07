Mark Cavendish seeks Scottish double in national championships

The championships are being held in south west Scotland from 23 to 26 June with time trials and circuit races as well as the road race.

All of the defending champions from last year's event in Lincoln are expected to participate.

The competition kicks off with the time trial on a route starting and finishing in Dumfries on 23 June.

The following day sees the circuit race held in Kirkcudbright with the road race - where Cavendish hopes to secure victory - on a challenging loop from Castle Douglas on 26 June.

He is no stranger to success in the south of Scotland having won stages in the Tour of Britain which finished in Dumfries in 2011 and 2012.

Full details of the riders taking part in this year's championships are available on the British Cycling website., external