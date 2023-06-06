A serving Met Police officer has denied he assaulted a man during an arrest in east London last year.

PC Jonathan Marsh, 33, is accused of using excessive force on the man in Atlanta Boulevard, Romford, in November.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to assault by beating.

The man he is accused of assaulting had been arrested for causing criminal damage outside a shop and was later de-arrested at the scene