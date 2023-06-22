Investigation after two dragged along by Tube trains
At a glance
Two passengers were dragged along Underground platforms by trains
The separate incidents both happened on the Northern Line
One passenger was seriously injured while the other had minor injuries
The The Rail Accident Investigation Branch is investigating
- Published
An investigation has begun after two people were dragged along London Underground platforms by trains.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) is looking into what happened when the passengers' coats got stuck in the train doors earlier this year.
The incidents happened at Archway and Chalk Farm stations on the Northern Line.
RAIB said its "trap and drag investigation" would look at events leading up to the incidents, the way risks are managed and controlled on the Underground network and post-incident management.
The first passenger was seriously injured when their coat became trapped in the doors of a northbound Northern line train at Archway station on the afternoon of 18 February.
They were dragged along the platform for about 2m (6.5ft), until their coat came free from the door, RAIB said.
The train stopped after it had travelled for about 20m (65ft).
A second passenger suffered minor injuries when they were dragged for almost 20m (65ft) after their coat became trapped in the doors of a southbound Northern line train at Chalk Farm station, late on 20 April.
The passenger fell onto the platform and the train did not stop.
A full report will be published after the investigation has been concluded, RAIB said.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk, external