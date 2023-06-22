An investigation has begun after two people were dragged along London Underground platforms by trains.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) is looking into what happened when the passengers' coats got stuck in the train doors earlier this year.

The incidents happened at Archway and Chalk Farm stations on the Northern Line.

RAIB said its "trap and drag investigation" would look at events leading up to the incidents, the way risks are managed and controlled on the Underground network and post-incident management.