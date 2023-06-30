Teaching assistant calls low pay disrespectful

A teaching assistant and mum of four has called her pay of just 18p more than minimum wage "disrespectful".

Rebecca Ring, who works at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi in Cardigan, Ceredigion, is a union representative for Unison.

Members will vote on a possible strike with the union calling for a 12.7% pay rise for teaching assistants and other council staff including carers and refuse collectors.

They have been offered a £1,925 pay rise equivalent to a 9% increase for the lowest paid workers.