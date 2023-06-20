Zombie and cyclone knives go on Guernsey ban list
At a glance
More types of bladed weapon are added to a list of prohibited items in Guernsey
Border bosses said the change was to prevent dangerous weapons from being brought into the bailiwick
The list includes so-called zombie and cyclone knives, with a change to the definition of a flick knife
More types of knife and bladed weapon are being added to a list of prohibited items to prevent dangerous weapons from being brought into Guernsey, officials have said.
The Guernsey Border Agency said it had updated its list of offensive weapons to align with the UK, including banning so-called zombie and cyclone knives.
The loosening of the definition of a "flick knife" to include some lock-type knives has also come into force.
The States of Alderney has also considered and agreed equivalent amendments to its Import Control Order.
The change in the definition of flick knife was made because the previous definition was too specific, meaning people were still able to import some knives which would not be allowed to be imported into the UK.
Zombie knives have no specific size, shape or style, but have been described by British police as "very ornate and intended to shock", often having a serrated edge and images or words "suggesting it is used for violence".
Cyclone knives often have a twisted corkscrew-like or spiral blade, which the UK government says, external also feature "one or more cutting edges that each form a helix".
The Home Affairs Committee said Guernsey was not obliged to follow UK restrictions, but decided it was a sensible approach to prevent weapons from being brought into the bailiwick.
