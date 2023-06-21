Ros Cook, chair of the Extratime trustees, said: “Sadly, the trustees of Extratime have taken the very difficult decision that the charity services are no longer financially viable.

“We realise this will be very worrying for families who rely on us, but we are working closely with the council to ensure as best we can that services will continue in the future.

“Although the council has continued to support us at a consistent level, other sources of income have reduced.”

She cited a combination of financial factors for the closure including not being able to return to pre-pandemic levels of service, rising costs and the national recruitment crisis in care and education.

Extratime has informed the council of its commitment to deliver youth clubs and holiday schemes until the end of October half term and its after-school clubs until the end of the summer term.

Lucy Helliwell, joint chair of the council's families, children and schools committee, said: “Although we’ve been able to keep supporting Extratime with funding, it’s very unfortunate other factors have prevented it from continuing.

"The organisation is highly valued by parents and carers and will be sadly missed.

“We're also looking at ways of protecting as many jobs as possible for staff at Extratime.”

Councillor Helliwell said the council will be searching for new providers.