A care home for people with learning difficulties has been placed in special measures after inspectors found residents were locked in their rooms or the kitchen when people in the service were anxious or distressed.

St Albans House in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, was rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors said residents were subjected to "physical, environmental and chemical restraint" without "robust processes" in place.

However, the CQC commended the "warmth" and "patience" shown by some staff.