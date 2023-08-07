Five teenagers have been arrested following reports of a fight in Leicester.

Officers from Leicestershire Police were called to Westcotes Drive at about 13:45 BST on 1 August after receiving reports of a confrontation involving knives.

An 18-year-old man received hospital treatment for a cut to his hand.

Police said an 18-year-old man and four boys – one aged 17 and three aged 15 - were arrested in connection with the investigation, adding three have been released on bail.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external