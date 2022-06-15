Trelissick House reopens doors for first time since pandemic

An 18th Century house owned by the National Trust has reopened its doors for the first time since the pandemic.

As Trelissick House in Cornwall opens for the year, people are being invited in to view and use the property in a new and different way.

Visitors to the house, which overlooks the Carrick Roads waterway near Truro, will be encouraged to share a table in the dining room or relax in the library.

The National Trust said the move took inspiration from the many families that have lived at Trelissick or used it as a place to holiday since it was first built 270 years ago.