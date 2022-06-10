Thousands of football fans will be able to watch the final of the Women's Euros 2022 at Trafalgar Square this summer.

A five-a-side football pitch will also be put up at the famous landmark to help promote the tournament, which is being hosted across England from 6 to 31 July.

Up to 7,000 people will be able to watch the final of the tournament streamed in the famous square on 31 July, and a series of activities will be set up to encourage people to engage with the tournament.

If England makes the semi-finals their match will also be streamed live, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Westminster City Council granted the fan zone an alcohol licence although drinks will not be served after 15 minutes of the second half.

Fans will not be allowed to bring their own alcoholic drinks into the family-friendly fan zone.

The football village will be family-focused with a variety of interactive games for children to enjoy to help inspire young generations to take up the sport including the fake grass five-a-side pitch.

Exhibition games will be played in Trafalgar Square throughout the tournament and ​​there will be a screening of ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film’s release.

The fan zone will be in place for nine days between 23-31 July while the tournament is taking place. The Euros will take place in nine cities across the country.

Games in London will be taking place at the Brentford Community Stadium while other matches will be at Manchester United’s Old Trafford and Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium as well as other locations.

Every England and Northern Ireland game will be broadcast on BBC One.

The tournament final will be held at Wembley Stadium.