Middlesbrough will be the first area to take part in a pilot scheme to combat low school attendance rates.

Mentors will give one-to-one support to pupils who are persistently absent or missing a lot of lessons and address why they are not coming to school.

The borough's absence rate is higher than the national average.

Middlesbrough Council's executive member for children's services Mieka Smiles said "too many" children were "harming their life chances" by missing school.