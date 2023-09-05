The network was primarily funded by the Medical Specialist Group (MSG).

Pippa Read, a chemistry teacher at Elizabeth College who conceived the idea, said the network was an opportunity to share experiences among professionals.

She said: "We saw an opportunity to bring together all the wonderful support that is already offered by the medical partners for sixth formers in the island and develop this to maintain support for undergraduates and junior doctors, many of whom already are in touch with each other while off island."

Dr Steve Evans, chair of the MSG, said the aim was to attract high-quality doctors to the island.

"We can see this network making a significant difference, not just because it will help us attract doctors who have a Guernsey connection but also because it will encourage locally born doctors to be ambassadors for the island among their UK colleagues, even if they’re not ready to come back themselves," he said.

"I can also see the network opening up opportunities for young people locally who want to follow a career in medicine but who don’t have local contacts in the profession."

